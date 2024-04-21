North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 176 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total transaction of $4,359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,698,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $403.35. 285,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,007. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $454.74. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.69, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.46.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

