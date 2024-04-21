North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.69. 334,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,080. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.44. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

