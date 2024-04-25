Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

Home Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Home Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Home Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

HBCP opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $297.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Home Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

