AtonRa Partners Sells 2,236 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

AtonRa Partners lowered its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 136.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.8% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 18.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.
ACI Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of ACI Worldwide stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.10. The company had a trading volume of 334,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,889. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.24. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on ACIW. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
ACI Worldwide Profile
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
