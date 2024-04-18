Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 275,052 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 209,399 shares.The stock last traded at $97.48 and had previously closed at $96.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $713,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 85,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.